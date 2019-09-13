Tony Ferguson Wants Lightweight Title Shot Against Khabib At UFC 245

Tony Ferguson is eyeing a UFC lightweight title showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov this December.

“El Cucuy” is the number one ranked UFC lightweight. UFC president Dana White has said that Ferguson is next in line for a shot at Nurmagomedov’s title unless negotiations go awry. If Ferguson’s latest remarks are anything to go by, then there may not be an issue in booking the bout.

Ferguson Wants Khabib At UFC 245

UFC 245 on Dec. 14 will be the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view for 2019. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Ferguson said that he wants to challenge Nurmagomedov for the gold on that card (via Bloody Elbow).

“If I was in charge, we’re doing this sh-t in December,” he said. “You know what, I’m calling it right now. We called it already. We need to do this sh-t in December.

“That’s what we want. That’s the date that we want. We want to go out there, we want to perform in Vegas. That’s what I want.”

It wouldn’t be the same if Ferguson didn’t throw in a tiramisu dig at Nurmagomedov.

“We’re gonna let Khabib go and eat his hamburgers and cheese and all the other bullsh-t,” he said. “Enjoy it, fathead. Don’t get too fat. You know I’m coming at you harder than Tiramisu Tuesdays.”

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked in the past, but the bout never materialized. From illnesses to injuries, these two just haven’t had the chance to share the Octagon. Despite the trials and tribulations up to this point, it’s still considered to be the fight to make at lightweight.