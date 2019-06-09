Tony Ferguson Welcomes Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov for Next Fight

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is up for two challenges.

Although many fight fans think that he’s next in line for a title shot, he wouldn’t pass up the chance to fight former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returns when he makes his next title defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The belief is that Ferguson will fight the winner of this contest.

Ferguson returned in a big way as he beat Donald Cerrone at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. He won the fight by TKO via doctor stoppage.

Tony Ferguson Welcomes Both Fights

Following the fight, while talking with the media at the post-fight press conference, Ferguson made it known that he would welcome a fight against either star for his next fight.

“If Dustin Poirier don’t do it, I’m going to do it,” Ferguson said (H/T to MMAFighting). “Tiramisu [Khabib Nurmagomedov] needs an ass whooping. He needs two to the stomach from me. If it’s McNuggets [Conor McGregor] for a money fight or whatever. He’s an athlete, too. I know the division misses him inside here. I’m pretty sure he misses the fight game, too.

“If I were to fight Khabib, guaran-damn-tee you I would throw him from his feet to his back and beat him like in sambo like a five-point move in wrestling. That’s my background,” Ferguson said. “As far as McNuggets goes, I would love to stand toe-to-toe go with that dude.”