Tony Ferguson Will Not Compete At UFC 256 After Offering To Step Up

Tony Ferguson will not get his wish to fight at UFC 256.

After the year-end pay-per-view lost the main event between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson, Ferguson was vocal about him wanting to step up to fight Michael Chandler. He wanted to help beef up the card on short notice, just like he did at UFC 238 when he fought Donald Cerrone on short notice.

However, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Ferguson will not compete on the card. “Here’s Tony Ferguson begging to be added [to UFC 256] and I don’t think he’s going to be added… He’s getting no response and I’m told that he’s hitting a brick wall,” Helwani reported.

To many fans, the UFC 256 card would’ve used another big fight after losing the title fight. However, if they do add a fight it won’t include Ferguson who has been looking to fight ever since he lost back in May.

Tony Ferguson has not fought since May of this year when he lost to Justin Gaethje by fifth-round TKO for the interim lightweight title. It was his first loss since 2012 stretching 12 fights. During that run, he beat the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza among others.