Tony Ferguson Wishes Khabib & Poirier Good Luck Ahead Of UFC 242

Tony Ferguson has some words of wisdom for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, as well as a warning.

Tomorrow (Sept. 7), Nurmagomedov and Poirier will do battle in a lightweight title unification bout. “The Eagle” is recognized as the UFC lightweight champion, while “The Diamond” holds interim gold. The bout will headline UFC 242 (see our predictions here) in Abu Dhabi.

Ferguson Sends A Message To Khabib & Poirier

Ferguson took to his Twitter account to wish Nurmagomedov and Poirier a good fight, but he also warned them.

Best Of Fight To @DustinPoirier & @TeamKhabib Competing This Weekend #ufc242 Cheers Fellas, Enjoy the Battle & Save Some For Me. I Expect A Double Knockout As Usual, Don’t Dissapoint. One Of You Is Next 💪🕶 The Time Is Coming To Feel The Real CHAMP SHIT ONLY™️ Experience 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Qt2HYSOjT0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 5, 2019

Many believe that Ferguson is the clear number one contender for the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier. In fact, UFC president Dana White has even said that “El Cucuy” should be next in line. Plans can and often do go awry, so time will tell if it comes to fruition.

It’s easy to see why Ferguson would be deserving of a title opportunity. He is on a 12-fight winning streak and is a former interim title holder. He only lost that championship due to an injury. “El Cucuy” hasn’t been defeated since May 2012.