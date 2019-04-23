Tony Ferguson’s Wife Lets Restraining Order Expire

The wife of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Tony Ferguson has dropped the restraining order case.

Last month, Ferguson’s wife Cristina filed a restraining order in Orange County California Superior Court. This wasn’t done due to physical abuse, rather it was done in an effort to get “El Cucuy” help after showcasing “erratic behavior.” At one point, Ferguson allegedly “tore the house apart” and hadn’t slept in three days while saying someone put a computer chip in his leg. Ferguson also allegedly changed locks in his home with his two-year-old son inside, although the child wasn’t believed to be in any danger.

Tony Ferguson’s Wife Drops Restraining Order Case

Court documents reveal that Cristina Ferguson’s counsel requested to call off a scheduled April 5 hearing on the restraining order case. The temporary restraining order has now expired. Jeffery L. Heath, Cristina’s attorney, said the following to MMAFighting.com:

“There are no matters pending in this case.”

Shortly after filing the restraining order in March, Cristina had the following to say in a statement:

“Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son. The current legal proceedings are a part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter. All positive well wishes are sincerely appreciated and I hope our privacy will be respected.”