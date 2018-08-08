Tony Martin vs Ryan LaFlare Reported for UFC 229

The rapid-fire booking for UFC 229 continues, as MMA Brasil reports that yet another bout has been added to the card, with Ryan LaFlare slated to face Tony Martin.

With only two losses to his name, Ryan LaFlare’s MMA record is 14-2. Although LaFlare has been a professional for 10 years, primarily injuries kept his sum total of fights under 20. When he has found his way in the Octagon, however, LaFlare has fond a great deal of success with his wrestling-heavy style of fighting that has earned him seven UFC victories. Both of LaFlare’s two losses came at the hand of ranked opponents: first, Demian Maia via unanimous decision in 2015, and Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira at UFC on Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum last summer.

Tony Martin holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu and eight of his 17 professional victories has put that knowledge to use with submissions racked up over the years. In Martin’s last four bouts, however, he has grounded out decision victories over his opponents. In Martin’s most recent bout, he picked up a unanimous decision over Keita Nakamura at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee in April. This would only be Martin’s second professional bout in the welterweight division. Indeed, the only two fights at welterweight for Martin to date have been his first professional fight and his latest professional fight. Martin won both contests, and will look to make it three wins in the division while giving LaFlare his third loss as a receipt.

What is your prediction for this welterweight contest? Does Tony Martin get the victory or Ryan LaFlare?