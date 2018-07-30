Tonya Evinger Targeted to Return at UFC Sao Paulo

Tonya Evinger’s next fight has been set.



A women’s bantamweight bout between Tonya Evinger and Ketlen Vieira for the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC Fight Night 137) is targeted according to a report by Nolan King of MMA Today.



Evinger (19-6, 1NC), who is the former Invicta FC champion, is slated to return to the Octagon while competing in a weight class that she is used to fighting at following her promotional debut at featherweight when she faced current champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 214 in July.

As seen in the fight, it didn’t go as planned for her as she suffered a third-round TKO loss in the bout, snapping a 12-fight unbeaten streak. She was supposed to fight Marion Reneau at UFC Austin in February but was pulled due to an injury.

On the flip side, Vieira (10-0) recently picked up a split decision win against former title challenger Cat Zingano after beating Sara McMann by second-round submission.

UFC Fight Night 137 is set to take place on September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The Card

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Ketlen Vieira vs. Tonya Evinger

Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira

Ben Saunders vs. Sergio Moraes

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Belal Muhammad

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers

Luis Henrique vs. Mark Godbeer

