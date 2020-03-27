Top 5 MMA Fights Of Q1 2020

5 Cris Cyborg vs. Julia Budd (Bellator 238)

The fight is worth watching because, not only is it Cris Cyborg’s Bellator MMA debut, but for the sport’s history it had her collect another title in another promotion. Budd was undefeated in Bellator, won the inaugural title in 2017 and defended it three times before Cyborg came into the mix. While Budd did not make Cyborg’s win easy, it certainly made for some interesting future matches in Bellator. See the highlights from the match here.

As March moves into April and combat sports is on hold for now, as time passes hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic will pass too and fighters and fans can safely come out of the situation and bring back the competition everyone patiently waits for to add to the list.

What fights have stood out to you thus far?