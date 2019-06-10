Top 7 Takeaways From UFC 238

So much happened at UFC 238 that deserves to be talked about in further detail. Below are the top seven takeaways from one of the best events of the year.

Henry Cejudo Might Be The Top P4P Fighter In MMA

The main event of UFC 238 saw Henry Cejudo become a rare double champion with a vicious third-round TKO over Marlon Moraes. Already the UFC flyweight champion, Cejudo added the UFC bantamweight championship to his waist with the win over Moraes. At this point Cejudo has to be considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. The owner of a five-fight win streak, Cejudo has beaten Moraes, TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson in his last three outings. He’s an incredible fighter, and looks like he could become the new face of the UFC. After the fight, Cejudo called out Urijah Faber, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt and also teased a move up to 145lbs. It will be interesting to see who the UFC gives him next.

Valentina Shevchenko Looks Unstoppable At 125lbs

The co-main event saw a mismatch of epic proportions take place as Valentina Shevchenko defended the UFC women’s flyweight title with a second-round head kick KO over Jessica Eye. This fight was a complete blowout and proved beyond a doubt that Shevchenko is the best women’s flyweight on the planet, and probably the second-best female MMA fighter period aside from Amanda Nunes. It doesn’t look like there will be anyone who can compete with Shevchenko at 125lbs, and she has the potential to be a long-reigning, dominant champion for the flyweight division. A fight against Katlyn Chookagian, who defeated Joanne Calderwood on the prelims, could be next.

Tony Ferguson Needs To Fight For The UFC Lightweight Title

In a fight that lived up to the billing, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone stood toe-to-toe for 10 minutes before the doctor called a stop to the fight due to an eye injury to Cerrone, handing Ferguson the win by TKO. Ferguson is now 15-1 overall in the UFC and is riding a 12-fight win streak. He absolutely deserves to fight for the UFC lightweight championship in his next fight and anything less would be a tragedy. Although UFC president Dana White said a rematch could be in the works, Ferguson truly deserves to fight the winner of UFC 242’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier title fight.

Tatiana Suarez Needs More Work Before A Strawweight Title Shot

Though she got a unanimous win over Nina Ansaroff, Tatiana Suarez’ stock arguably dropped despite getting her hand raised. She was the second-biggest favorite on the card behind Valentina Shevchenko, but her performance was far from dominant. Suarez won the first two rounds with her wrestling, but in the third round she tired badly and was outstruck the entire round by the underdog Ansaroff. If this fight was five rounds, she probably would have lost. It’s clear she is not ready for a title shot against UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade just yet. A camp change might be for the best as it looks like she has a lot to improve on.

Aljamain Sterling Should Be Next In Line For A Bantamweight Title Shot

Two important bantamweight bouts took place on the undercard. On the main card, Petr Yan defeated Jimmie Rivera by decision in a fairly competitive fight, and on the prelims Aljamain Sterling had arguably the best performance of his UFC career with a dominant decision win over Pedro Munhoz. Yan looked good, but Sterling definitely looked better, and with four straight wins he should be getting the next title shot against the new champ Henry Cejudo.

Alexa Grasso Finally Showed Her Potential

A former Invicta FC standout, Alexa Grasso struggled with a 2-2 record in her first four UFC bouts. Many were writing her off as a bust, but after dominating Karolina Kowalkiewicz and putting on a striking clinic she showed some of the potential we were all waiting for. Just 25, Grasso has the chance to be the UFC’s next big star from Mexico. She just has to be matched up and marketed correctly now.

Eddie Wineland Still Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank

The second fight of the night was one of the most exciting scraps on the whole card as Eddie Wineland and Grigory Popov put on a striking war for nearly two full rounds until Wineland was able to get the knockout late in the second. Coming into this fight, Wineland had lost two straight fights and at the age of 34 it was easy to see why so many thought this could be a fight he would lose. But he proved that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and the KO over Popov should set him up with a top-15 opponent his next time out.

