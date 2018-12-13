‘Shorty’ Torres Says New Brave FC Deal Is ‘Multiple Times’ Better Than UFC Contract

Unfortunately, 26-year-old “Shorty” Jose Torres was one of the flyweights recently let go by the UFC. Since the Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren trade between the UFC and ONE Championship, the belief is that the UFC is gearing up to shut down their 125-pound division. He made his UFC debut in June with a big second-round TKO win over Jarred Brooks. Torres then fell to Alex Perez with a first-round knockout in August at UFC 227.

Now, after being released from the UFC, Torres has signed with a new promotion. It was recently announced Torres inked a deal with Brave FC. He’ll now compete for the promotion’s flyweight and bantamweight divisions, much like he did during his days in Titan FC. In his last fight at UFC 227, Perez made a guaranteed $14,000. However, after taxes and training expenses, he took home about half of that.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Torres revealed that his new deal with Brave FC is ‘multiple times’ better, in terms of pay and respect, than his old UFC deal:

“It’s definitely multiple times more than what I was getting in the UFC,” Torres said. “Not just money wise, but in terms of respect. … Brave is respecting me, not just as an expendable fighter, but as an athlete.

“It definitely means, for sure, more money, which is amazing, because you never hear people immediately making more money when they leave the UFC. If it’s anything, it’s usually around the same. A few here and there make more. I have multiple incentives as well.”

