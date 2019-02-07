Travis Barker Talks Training With Dominick Cruz

Musician Travis Barker knows what it’s like to train with Dominick Cruz.

Barker is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fan, who has attended several events over the years. Barker doesn’t stop at simply viewing the action, he also trains with some elite-level fighters. One of them is Cruz.

Barker Details Training With Cruz

Barker was a guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. He told Rogan that Cruz always went full tilt whenever they trained (via MMAMania.com):

“He beat the sh*t out of me a couple of times. We used to sponsor him a little bit when they didn’t have Reebok gear and he would come down and train. It was so difficult. He’d try to sleep me, like try to knock me out. He’s so quick, like with footwork, and then I’m wrestled to the ground and that’s a wrap, every time. He’s so talented.”

Cruz is currently on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. He was scheduled to take on John Lineker in January. “The Dominator” hasn’t been seen in action since losing the UFC bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt back in Dec. 2016. Cruz has had to deal with a number of injuries throughout his career but is still considered by many to be the greatest bantamweight of all time.