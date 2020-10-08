Trevin Jones’ 1st UFC Win Overturned Due To Cannabis

Thursday, October 8, 2020

’ 1st UFC Win Overturned Due To Cannabis

By Ian Carey
Trevin Jones

The Nevada Athletic Commission stripped UFC bantamweight of his first UFC victory on Wednesday. The fighter tested positive for cannabis and the commission announced he was suspended for 4.5 months and fined $1,945.36.

Jones defeated Timur Valiev at UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar on August 20th. It was his first UFC fight.

Cannabis is permitted outside of competition but a fighter must have less than 150 ng/ml in their system when tested. Serious doubts exist over such testing, however, as heavy cannabis users have been shown to have high levels still present in their blood weeks or even months after ceasing use.

Additionally, many experts have raised concerns over Athletic Commissions issuing fines and suspensions for cannabis. The belief is this could push athletes to taking more dangerous substances.

UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitsky, commented on the policy recently. He made the following statements on The Schmozone Podcast.

“I look at the prohibited lists and some opioids are okay at all times, things like Xanax are okay at all times, Ambien is okay at all times. Those are highly addictive drugs and I think that’s a hole in anti-doping,” he said. “We’re, in a sense, pushing athletes towards more dangerous substances versus marijuana.”

“That’s where the issue continues to remain, the athletic commissions,” Novitzky continued. “By sanctioning on marijuana, I really think we are pushing these athletes to drugs that are even more dangerous.”

