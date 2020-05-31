Triple H Says He’d Love To Bring Daniel Cormier & Conor McGregor To WWE

WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H, has opened up the door for Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor.

Cormier has been a longtime wrestling fan. The former UFC “champ-champ” still watches WWE programming today. Cormier even attended WrestleMania 31 back in 2015. His reaction to Seth Rollins’ WWE title win was captured on video.

Triple H Interested In Bringing Cormier & McGregor To WWE

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Triple H said he isn’t opposed to keeping the line of communication with Cormier open.

“I love Daniel. We’ve obviously talked a lot in the past. We’ve had conversations about him doing stuff with us in the past whether that’s in-ring or whether that’s commentary or doing different things.

“I think we’d love to do something with him if the time is right — obviously, respectful to UFC and to Dana and everything else.”

There is no denying McGregor’s star power and Triple H hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that McGregor would do well in WWE. He doubled down on that during his interview with TMZ Sports.

“I think that Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with that Billion Dollar Walk on the line?! I mean, I think that’s a match made in heaven!”

Back in April, WWE released a slew of onscreen talent as well as furloughed many who worked behind the scenes as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. One of those releases was former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. At one point, WWE seemed gung-ho over scoring deals with big names from the world of sports due to its television deal with FOX but the coronavirus pandemic has changed things.

While Cormier is a big name and has value, and of course McGregor is a mainstream star, neither fighter is likely to come cheap. Whether or not WWE is willing to shell out for them at this time remains to be seen.