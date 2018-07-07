TUF 27 Finale Bonuses, Attendance & Live Gate Revealed

Israel Adesanya showed everybody why he is one of the most hyped fighters in the UFC right now. “The Stylebender” put on a stylish performance against a very tough opponent in Brad Tavares and earned a one-sided decision victory at TUF 27 Finale. The fighter also pocketed an extra 50 grand for his dominant performance.

Adesanya picked apart Tavares from round one, stuffing most of his takedowns and punishing Tavares badly in the clinch. He could have finished the fight on a few occasions but Tavares remained tough and pulled through. This is “The Stylebender’s” second Performance of the Night bonus in three UFC appearances.

Luis Pena won the other Performance of the Night bonus as he finished Richie Smullen in the first round via submission. Pena looked good on his feet, found an opportunity and dropped Smullen cleanly. Pena then submitted him with a tight guillotine. This was Pena’s first official UFC bout.

Fight of the Night was awarded to featherweights Alex Caceres and Martin Bravo. Both fighters showed heart and had some great moments in the fight. Alex Caceres won the bout via split decision getting two 29-28 scorecards in his favor. This is Caceres’s fifth career bonus and third Fight of the Night.

There were a total of 12 fights in the card. The official attendance was 2,123 for a live gate of $293,615.50.

Who do you think is next for “The Stylebender” after his TUF 27 performance?