TUF 27 Finale Medical Suspensions: Seven UFC Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale medical suspensions have been unveiled.

This past Friday night, TUF 27 Finale took place inside the Palms Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Israel Adesanya took on Brad Tavares. Adesanya turned in a dominant performance, battering Tavares on his way to a unanimous decision win. Tavares will need his nasal fracture as well as his left ulnar fracture to be cleared by doctors. Otherwise, Tavares will be suspended until Jan. 2019.

Six other fighters are facing six-month sits as well. One of them is Mike Trizano. In a bout with Joe Giannetti, Trizano earned a split decision win to be crowned TUF season 27 lightweight champion. Trizano must have his lower leg and left knee x-rayed. He is also required to have an MRI of his left hand third metacarpal. He’ll be out until Jan. 3 if a positive MRI isn’t cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Brad Tavares: needs nasal fracture cleared by doctor and left ulnar fracture cleared by orthopedic doctor or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019; minimum suspension until Sept. 5 with no contact until Aug. 21.

Mike Trizano: needs right lower leg and left knee x-rayed and MRI of left hand third metacarpal; if positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019. Minimum suspension until Aug. 6 without contact until July 28.

Martin Bravo: needs fractured right foot cleared by orthopedic doctor or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019; minimum suspension until Aug. 21 with no contact until Aug. 6.

Barb Honchak: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Alessio Di Chirico: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Julian Marquez: Needs MRI of right shoulder; if positive, must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019.

Luis Pena: needs left foot (great toe) x-rayed; if positive, must have doctor clearance or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019. Minimum suspension until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Richie Smullen: needs dental clearance by dentist on lower teeth or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019. Minimum suspension until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Allan Zuniga: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Bryce Mitchell: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Matt Bessette: Needs MRI of left knee MCL tear; if positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Jan. 3, 2019. Minimum suspension until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.

Oskar Piechota: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28.