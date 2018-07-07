TUF 27 Finale Reebok Fighter Payouts: Brad Tavares Tops List

TUF 27 Finale is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

TUF 27 Finale (Also known as The Ultimate Fighter Finale) took place on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET.

Brad Tavares ($15,000) vs. Israel Adesanya ($3,500) in a middleweight bout headlined this show while Joe Giannetti ($3,500) vs. Mike Trizano ($3,500) in the TUF 27 Lightweight Tournament Final served as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Jay Cucciniello ($3,500) vs. Brad Katona ($3,500) in a TUF 27 Featherweight Tournament Final, Martin Bravo ($3,500) vs. Alex Caceres ($15,000) in a featherweight bout, Barb Honchak ($3,500) vs. Roxanne Modafferi ($3,500) in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alessio Di Chirico ($4,000) vs. Julian Marquez ($3,500) in a middleweight bout.

The full TUF 27 Finale payouts include following courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Israel Adesanya: $3,500 def. Brad Tavares: $15,000

Mike Trizano: $3,500 def. Joe Giannetti: $3,500

Brad Katona: $3,500 def. Jay Cucciniello: $3,500

Alex Caceres: $15,000 def. Martin Bravo: $3,500

Roxanne Modafferi: $3,500 def. Barb Honchak: $3,500

Alessio Di Chirico: $4,000 def. Julian Marquez: $3,500

Montana De La Rosa: $3,500 def. Rachael Ostovich: $3,500

Luis Pena: $3,500 def. Richie Smullen: $3,500

John Gunther: $3,500 def. Allan Zuniga: $3,500

Bryce Mitchell: $3,500 def. Tyler Diamond: $3,500

Steven Peterson: $3,500 def. Matt Bessette: $3,500

Gerald Meerschaert: $4,000 def. Oskar Piechota: $3,500