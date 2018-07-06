TUF 27 Finale Results: Tavares vs. Adesanya

Tonight (Fri. July 6, 2018) the winners of the 27th Season of The Ultimate Fighter will be crowned, as a lightweight and featherweight UFC contract will be issued out.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (TUF 27 Finale) will be main evented by a middleweight clash between Brad Tavares and rising prospect Israel Adesanya. Tavares comes into the fight on a nice four fight win-streak while Adesanya remains undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Mike Trizano and Joe Giannetti will be competing for the lightweight contract from TUF while Jay Cucciniello and Brad Katona battle it out for the featherweight deal. You can check out the live results from the TUF 27 Finale here:

Main Card:

Brad Tavares vs. Israel Adesanya

Joe Giannetti vs. Mike Trizano

Jay Cucciniello vs. Brad Katona

Martin Bravo vs. Alex Caceres

Barb Honchak vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Julian Marquez

Preliminary Card:

Montana De La Rosa vs. Rachael Ostovich

Luis Pena vs. Richie Smullen

John Gunther vs. Allan Zuniga

Tyler Diamond vs. Bryce Mitchell

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims:

Matt Bessette vs. Steven Peterson

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Oskar Piechota

**MMA News’ live coverage of TUF 27 Finale will begin at 7:00 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**