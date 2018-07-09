TUF 27 Finale Salaries: Israel Adesanya Makes Bank

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released the TUF 27 Finale salaries on and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

TUF 27 Finale (Also known as The Ultimate Fighter Finale) took place on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET.

Brad Tavares vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight bout headlined this show while Joe Giannetti vs. Mike Trizano in the TUF 27 Lightweight Tournament Final served as the co-main event.

Adesanya earned ($56,000 + $56,000 = $112,000) for his dominant win over Tavares ($56,000). On the flip side, Trizano earned $30,000 for beating Giannetti ($15,000).

Rounding out the six bout main card was Jay Cucciniello ($15,000) vs. Brad Katona ($30,000) in a TUF 27 Featherweight Tournament Final, Martin Bravo ($25,000) vs. Alex Caceres ($42,000) in a featherweight bout, Barb Honchak ($10,000) vs. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000) in a women’s flyweight bout, and Alessio Di Chirico ($24,000) vs. Julian Marquez ($12,000) in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include following, courtesy of MMA Fighting):

Israel Adesanya ($56,000 + $56,000 = $112,000) def. Brad Tavares ($56,000)



Mike Trizano ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Joe Giannetti ($15,000)



Brad Katona ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Jay Cucciniello ($15,000)



Alex Caceres ($42,000 + $42,000) def. Martin Bravo ($25,000)



Roxanne Modafferi ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Barb Honchak ($10,000)



Alessio Di Chirico ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Julian Marquez ($12,000)



Montana De La Rosa ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Rachael Ostovich ($12,000)



Luis Pena ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Richie Smullen ($10,000)



John Gunther ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Allan Zuniga ($10,000)



Bryce Mitchell ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Tyler Diamond ($10,000)



Steven Peterson ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Matt Bessette ($12,000)



Gerald Meerschaert ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($14,000)

