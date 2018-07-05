“The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale weigh-ins are ongoing.

Today (July 5), all 24 fighters on the TUF 27 Finale card will tip the scales. Some fighters have already weighed in. The TUF 27 lightweight finalists both made weight for their tournament championship bout. Mike Trizano tipped the scales at 154.5 pounds, while Giannetti clocked in at 155.5 pounds.

The featherweight finalists also made weight. Brad Katona hit the 145.5-pound mark. Meanwhile, Jay Cuccinello made weight as well at 145 pounds.

We’ve still got several fighters left to weigh-in. Keep refreshing the page for live updates:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Brad Tavares (186) vs. Israel Adesanya (186)

Mike Trizano (154.5) vs. Joe Giannetti (155.5)

Brad Katona (145.5) vs. Jay Cucciniello (145)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Martin Bravo (145.5)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Barb Honchak (125.5)

Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Julian Marquez

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Montana De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

Luis Pena (154) vs. Richie Smullen (154.5)

John Gunther (155.5) vs. Allan Zuniga (156)

Matt Bessette (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Tyler Diamond (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145)