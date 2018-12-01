TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Smashes Alex Perez

Joseph Benavidez smashed Alex Perez in quick order.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the TUF 28 Finale on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former title contender was able to score a nasty TKO victory over Perez after some smashing ground and pound.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

No questioning this finish, @JoeJitsu gets the big TKO win. pic.twitter.com/o8keG7sepm — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 1, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of TUF 28 Finale. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.