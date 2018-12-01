TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Juan Espino Finishes Justin Frazier

Juan Espino was about to submit his way to victory against Justin Frazier in order to win the female featherweight finale.

The two fighters met in at the TUF 28 Finale on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Espino secured a straight armlock in the first round to win the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight:

