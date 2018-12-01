TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Macy Chiasson Submits Pannie Kianzad

Macy Chiasson was about to submit her way to victory against Pannie Kianzad in order to win the female featherweight finale.

The two fighters met at the TUF 28 Finale on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chiasson tapped her out with a rear-naked choke in the round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Nothing but respect after this big time Featherweight battle. pic.twitter.com/cpDYNZarvt — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 1, 2018

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of TUF 28 Finale. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.