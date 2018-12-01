TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Maurice Green Submits Michel Batista

Maurice Green was able to score a quick victory over Michel Batista

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the TUF 28 Finale on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Batista shoots in for a takedown in round one. After a few moments, he gets it. Greene Looks for a triangle off his back and gets Batista to tape out.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Point. Made. 👀 Maurice Greene came out to prove himself with this first round finish. pic.twitter.com/7qau9nyaaC — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 1, 2018

