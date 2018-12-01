TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Pedro Munhoz Stops Bryan Caraway

Pedro Munhoz managed to stop Bryan Caraway with strikes.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the TUF 28 Finale on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Munhoz was able to land a solid liver shot that led to him being able to land some big strikes and end the fight in the first-round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC on FOX’s official YouTube account:

