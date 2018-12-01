TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Raoni Barcelos Submits Chris Gutierrez

Raoni Barcelos was able to score an impressive win over

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the TUF 28 Finale event on UFC Fight Pass on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barcelos was able to secure the back of Gutierrez and lock in a rear-naked choke submission victory in the second round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

2nd Octagon appearance, 2nd Octagon finish!@RaoniBarcelos gets it done to open the #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/ToCOPy7Vef — UFC (@ufc) November 30, 2018

