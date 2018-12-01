TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Roosevelt Roberts Taps Darrell Horcher

Roosevelt Roberts continued the night of finishes as he tapped Darrell Horcher.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the TUF 28 Finale on UFC Fight Pass on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roberts locks in a standing guillotine and forces the tap late in the first-round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Snatch! Roosevelt Roberts gets the neck and taps Horcher in round 1! 6-0! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/AypDNKVv38 — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018

