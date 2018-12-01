TUF 28 Finale Highlights: Tim Means TKO’s Ricky Rainey

Tim Means destroyed Ricky Rainey early in their contest.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the TUF 28 Finale on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Means made short work of Rainey in the first round. Means lands some punches before locking Rainey up and taking him down. Means unloads a storm of punches from on top position to end the fight by TKO.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

A Mauling!@MeansTim makes it a brawl from the start, TKOs Rainey in round 1! Dominant! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/tWkDdf1kt5 — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018

