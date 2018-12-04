TUF 28 Finale Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at TUF 28 Finale, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

TUF 28 Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale) took place on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout headlined this show. Justin Frazier vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa in the TUF 28 heavyweight finale served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson in a TUF 28 female featherweight finale, Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout, Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout, and Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a female flyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include only two fighters getting lengthy suspensions which are Alex Perez and Juan Espino as they will be sidelined for two months. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Alex Perez: Suspended until May 30 unless right hand cleared by an orthopedic doctor; minimum suspension until Jan. 15, with no contact until Dec. 31

Juan Espino: Suspended until May 30 unless right knee cleared by an orthopedic doctor; minimum suspension until Dec. 31, with no contact until Dec. 22

Rafael dos Anjos: Suspended until Jan. 30, with no contact until Jan. 15 due to lacerations

Rick Glenn: Suspended until Jan. 30, with no contact until Jan. 15 due to a laceration

Raoni Barcelos: Suspended until Jan. 30, with no contact until Jan. 15 due to a laceration

Darren Stewart: Suspended until Jan. 15, with no contact until Dec. 31 due to a laceration

Ricky Rainey: Suspended until Jan. 15, with no contact until Dec. 31 due to a laceration

Kamaru Usman: Suspended until Dec. 31, with contact until Dec. 22 due to left thumb pain

Bryan Caraway: Suspended until Dec. 31, with no contact until Dec. 22 due to a laceration

Kevin Aguilar: Suspended until Dec. 31, with no contact until Dec. 22 due to left shin contusion

Michel Batista: Suspended until Dec. 31, with contact until Dec. 22

Leah Letson: Suspended until Dec. 31, with no contact until Dec. 22 due to a laceration

Darrell Horcher: Suspended until Dec. 31, with contact until Dec. 22

Chris Gutierrez: Suspended until Dec. 31, with contact until Dec. 22