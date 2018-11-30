TUF 28 Finale Results: RDA vs. Usman

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) goes down tonight (Fri. November 30, 2018) from the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, a tremendous welterweight contest is set. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will face Kamaru Usman. The winner could likely receive a shot at the 170-pound title next.
Also, the heavyweight finals of TUF 28 will go down between competitors Juan Espino and Justin Frazier. And of course, the women’s featherweight TUF 28 finals between Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson will be featured as well. Check out MMA News’ TUF 28 Finale results here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman
- Heavyweight: Juan Espino vs. Justin Frazier
- Women’s Featherweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson
- Bantamweight: Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Darren Stewart
- Catchweight (130.5 pounds): Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko
Preliminary Card:
- Catchweight (148.5 pounds): Rick Glenn vs. Kevin Aguilar
- Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Alex Perez
- Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Michel Batista
- Women’s Featherweight: Leah Letson vs. Julija Stoliarenko
UFC Fight Pass:
- Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts def. Darrell Horcher via R1 submission (standing guillotine, 4:50)
- Welterweight: Tim Means def. Ricky Rainey via R1 TKO (punches, 1:18)
- Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Chris Gutierrez via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:12)
**Keep refreshing for live results**