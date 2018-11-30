TUF 28 Finale Results: RDA vs. Usman

The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) goes down tonight (Fri. November 30, 2018) from the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, a tremendous welterweight contest is set. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will face Kamaru Usman. The winner could likely receive a shot at the 170-pound title next.

Also, the heavyweight finals of TUF 28 will go down between competitors Juan Espino and Justin Frazier. And of course, the women’s featherweight TUF 28 finals between Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson will be featured as well. Check out MMA News’ TUF 28 Finale results here below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman Heavyweight: Juan Espino vs. Justin Frazier

Juan Espino vs. Justin Frazier Women’s Featherweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson Bantamweight: Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz

Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Darren Stewart

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Darren Stewart Catchweight (130.5 pounds): Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Preliminary Card:

Catchweight (148.5 pounds): Rick Glenn vs. Kevin Aguilar

Rick Glenn vs. Kevin Aguilar Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Alex Perez

Joseph Benavidez vs. Alex Perez Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Michel Batista

Maurice Greene vs. Michel Batista Women’s Featherweight: Leah Letson vs. Julija Stoliarenko

UFC Fight Pass:

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts def. Darrell Horcher via R1 submission (standing guillotine, 4:50)

Roosevelt Roberts def. Darrell Horcher via R1 submission (standing guillotine, 4:50) Welterweight: Tim Means def. Ricky Rainey via R1 TKO (punches, 1:18)

Tim Means def. Ricky Rainey via R1 TKO (punches, 1:18) Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Chris Gutierrez via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:12)

**Keep refreshing for live results**