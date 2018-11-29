TUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results: Main Event Is Official

The weigh-in results are in for TUF 28 Finale.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 30), TUF 28 Finale will take place inside the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, welterweights Kamaru Usman and Rafael dos Anjos will collide. Usman tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds, while dos Anjos made weight at 170 pounds.

Co-headliners Juan Espino and Justin Frazier will do battle to determine “The Ultimate Fighter” season 28 heavyweight tournament winner. Espino clocked in at 260 pounds, while Frazier’s weight was 264 pounds. Macy Chiasson and Pannie Kianzad will collide to crown TUF 28 women’s featherweight winner. Chiasson weighed in at 144.5 pounds, while Kianzad was 145 pounds.

TUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results

Only two fighters whiffed on the scale today. Ji Yeon Kim weighed in at 130.5 pounds for her strawweight bout with Antonina Shevchenko. Rick Glenn also missed weight at 148.5 pounds for his featherweight clash with Kevin Aguilar.

Peep the full TUF 28 Finale weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.5)

Juan Espino (260) vs. Justin Frazier (264)

Macy Chiasson (144.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (145)

Bryan Caraway (135.75) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Darren Stewart (185)

Ji Yeon Kim (130.5)* vs. Antonina Shevchenko (124.5)

Prelims (FS1)

Kevin Aguilar (144) vs. Rick Glenn (148.5)*

Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Michel Batista (262.5) vs. Maurice Green (259)

Juliha Stoliarenko (145.5) vs. Leah Letson (146)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Darrell Horcher (155) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155.5)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Ricky Rainey (170.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Chris Gutierrez (135.5)

MMA News will be providing live coverage of TUF 28 Finale tomorrow night. We’ve got you covered from the prelims to the main card. We’ll also be bringing you highlights and post-fight tidbits.

*-Fighter has missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of fight purse