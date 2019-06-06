Tuivasa to Willis: You’ll Be Remembered As “Big Titty”

Tai Tuivasa has some parting words for former UFC heavyweight Justin Willis.

Tai Tuivasa will be competing this Saturday at UFC 238 against Blagoy Ivanov inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, but Justin Willis has also been mentioned in opposition to Tuivasa for some time now. Tuivasa, in particular, has held animosity against Willis dating back to last December:

“It started with just him and Mark,” Tuivasa said on a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “When he was at the weigh-ins, he’s growling like a dog that he is and just doing stupid shit. And he’s just real rude and just arrogant. I don’t know. I just don’t like it.”

When news broke of Justin Willis’s release, Tuivasa was unsurprised:

“I think he was gonna get found out anyway. He’s a bum, so he got sacked,” Tuivasa said matter-of-factly. But this reaction to Willis’s release included some disappointment.

“I was pretty bummed. I want to fight him,” Tuivasa said mournfully. “But I don’t blame the UFC. He’s a bum. He’s shit.

“I think if he’s not gonna accept fights, what do you need to do? Look good. You’re not pretty, so…I’m not hiring him, either. If they sacked him, that’s up to them.“

With Justin Willis’s UFC career now a thing of the past, Tai Tuivasa decided to take a moment to reflect on the legacy of Willis:

“I gave him the name ‘Big Titty,’”, Tuivasa said proudly. “And that stayed with him. Imagine being hired by the UFC and the thing you got out of it is everyone around the world calls you ‘Big Titty?” Tuivasa said with laughter.

But Tuivasa’s final words regarding Willis were said with a very different tone and purpose:

“If I see him, he knows what’s up,” Tuivasa assured.

How will you remember Justin Willis if we have truly seen him compete in the UFC for the last time?