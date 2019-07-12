Two Bouts Added To UFC Copenhagen Including Macy Chiasson’s Return

Two bouts have been added to UFC Copenhagen, featuring Macy Chiasson and Lina Lansberg both looking to crack the top 10 of the women’s bantamweight division and heavy hitters Ion Cutelaba and Khalil Roundtree slugging it out in a bout unlikely to go the distance.

Undefeated Ultimate Fighter winner Macy Chaisson (5-0) has been nothing short of dominant in her three Octagon appearances, with three fights and three finishes to swiftly place her #11 in the women’s bantamweight rankings. In her most recent contest, Chiasson defeated Sarah Moras via TKO in a bout where she experienced adversity for the first time in the Octagon, only to overcome it with the poise of a veteran beyond her years.

Veteran Lina Lansberg (9-4) will be looking to make it two straight upsets in a row. She came into her last bout against fellow veteran Tonya Evinger as an underdog, but that had no bearing on the unanimous decision outcome of the fight in her favor. This time she will be facing one of the hottest young prospects in the bantamweight division, and we’ll see if the oddsmakers put some more respect on her name or if Chaisson continues to be an major favorite, as has been the trend thus far in her UFC career.

Additionally, Ion Cutelaba will be facing Khalil Rountree in the event. Cutelaba has won two of his last three bouts. Most recently, Cutelaba lost to Glover Teixeira via submission at UFC Sunrise. Khalil Rountree has won four of his last five fights. A victory over Cutelaba could very well be enough to put Rountree in the light heavyweight rankings conversation.

UFC Copenhagen takes place September 28, 2019 from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event will be headlined by Jack Hermansson taking on Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout.

Do you believe Macy Chiasson will remain undefeated at the close of UFC on ESPN+ 18? Or will Lina Lansbarg pull off a second consecutive upset?