Shogun vs. Pedro Possible, Hunt vs. Willis Reported For UFC Adelaide

Ariel Helwani is reporting that a light heavyweight bout between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Tyson Pedro is in the works for UFC Adelaide. He’s also reporting that Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis has been booked. UFC Adelaide will be held inside the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on Dec. 1.

“Shogun” was last seen in action against Anthony Smith back in July. Rua was knocked out in the first round. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak. “Shogun” was hoping to get himself back in title contention with a victory, but it appears his hopes of claiming UFC gold a second time have faded away. Still, he can get back in the win column if his fight with Pedro does indeed come to fruition.

Pedro is also coming off a loss. The Australian took on Ovince Saint Preux back in June on the UFC Singapore card. Pedro was submitted in the first round via straight armbar. It was the second loss in Pedro’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Hunt has lost two straight bouts. He dropped a unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes and in his most recent outing, he was submitted by Aleksei Oleinik. “The Super Samoan” has said he’d like one last bout in Adelaide. Hunt will get his wish if the report holds true.

Willis is off to an ideal start in the UFC. He has gone 3-0 since joining the promotion. “Big Pretty” has earned victories over James Mulheron, Allen Crowder, and Chase Sherman inside the Octagon. His professional mixed martial arts record stands at 7-1. It’s easy to argue that this will be his toughest test to date.

