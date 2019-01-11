Two Fighters Out Of UFC Brooklyn With Injuries

UFC on ESPN+ 1 just lost two of its fighters. The show is scheduled to go down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York next week (Sat. January 19, 2019). It will be headlined by a UFC flyweight championship fight. Champ Henry Cejudo defends against 135-pound champion T Dillashaw. It will be the first UFC event to air on an ESPN platform, kicking off the new broadcast deal.

Per a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, two fighters have been forced to withdraw from their respective fights with injuries. Ion Cutelaba has been forced out of his scheduled fight with Glover Teixeira. Also, John Lineker will no longer be stepping into the Octagon to face Cory Sandhagen. With just nine days to go until fight night, the UFC is searching for replacements, but on such short-notice, chances are slim:

“Both John Lineker and Ion Cutelaba are out of their respective fights next weekend versus Cory Sandhagen and Glover Teixeira in Brooklyn, sources say. UFC looking for replacements but obviously time is of the essence with the card nine days away.”

Both John Lineker and Ion Cutelaba are out of their respective fights next weekend versus Cory Sandhagen and Glover Teixeira in Brooklyn, sources say. UFC looking for replacements but obviously time is of the essence with the card nine days away. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 10, 2019

Check out the full UFC Brooklyn card below: