Two Fights Added to Bellator’s November 15th Israel Card

A pair of fights have been added to Bellator’s November 15th card in Tel Aviv Israel, as Ryan Couture takes on Haim Gozali for the second time and Cindy Dandois faces Olga Rubin.

Son of UFC Hall of Famer, “The Natural” Randy Couture, 35-year-old Ryan Couture has been a professional since 2010. Beginning his career with a 6-1 record, Couture was provided the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when he made his UFC debut against Ross Pearson in 2013, where he would get TKOed in the second round. Couture would then finish off his UFC campaign winless as his second fight was another loss, this time to Al Iaquinta at UFC 164. Following his UFC exit, Couture won four consecutive bouts, including two straight upon arrival in Bellator MMA. Couture would then drop two straight before picking up his next win against none other than his opponent on November 15th, Haim Gozali.

Haim Gozali will be looking to avenge his loss to Ryan Couture last year when the two rematch this November. The 45-year-old is a 4th degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is currently listed as 8-5 as a professional. Gozali will have twice the motivation in this contest, as not only is he looking to earn redemption for his loss to Couture last year, but he is also fighting from his home country of Israel.

Additionally, a women’s fight has been added to the card when Cindy Dandois makes her Bellator debut against undefeated Olga Rubin, who is currently 4-0 in MMA and 2-0 in Bellator. Dandois is currently on a four-fight winning streak with a record of 12-3, winning seven of her last eight fights. Rubin’s most recent of her four victories were back-to-back TKOs over Laurita Likker-Cibirite and Joana Filipa.

The current lineup for Bellator’s November 15th card includes:

Featherweight Championship: Patricio Freire © vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali

Phil Davis vs. Vadim Nemkov

Cindy Dandois vs. Olga Rubin

How do you think this November 15th card is shaping up thus far?