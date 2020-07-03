Two Of Khabib’s Teammates Pull Out Of UFC Fight Island Amid Abdulmanap’s Passing

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Umar Numagomedov, and teammate, Tagir Ulanbekov have pulled out of their UFC Fight Island fights following the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

RT Sport’s Denis Gyko was first to report the news on social media.

Umar Nurmagomedov was a highly touted prospect who is 12-0 and most recently fought in GFC after fighting in PFL twice, in non-tournament bouts. In his career, the bantamweight has notable wins over Sidemar Honorio, and Braian Gonzalez. The 24-year-old was expected to make his Octagon debut at UFC 249 on April 18 against Hunter Azure but the event was canceled. The Russian was then expected to face Nathaniel Wood on July 25 in one of the most anticipated bouts on the entire card.

Whether or not the UFC will find a replacement for Nurmagomedov is unknown at this time. When he will make his UFC debut is also uncertain.

Tagir Ulanbekov, is 12-1, and was set to make his UFC debut against Aleksander Doskalchuk on July 18. But, that will no longer happen. It is unknown if the UFC will find Doskalchuk a replacement or when Ulanbekov will make his UFC debut.

It is obviously a hard time for the Nurmagomedov family and friends and thoughts and condolences are with them during this difficult time.