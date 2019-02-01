Tyron Woodley Accepts That GSP Fight Won’t Happpen

Tyron Woodley has resigned to the fact that a fight between him and Georges St. Pierre is not going to happen. For years, Woodley has lobbied for a fight against St. Pierre, even once in a face-to-face interview on “The Hollywood Beatdown.” Those days are over now, and Woodley has moved on to focusing all of his energy on ruling his throne:

”I’ve caught the attention of these young fighters that want to come and take my belt,” Woodley said in an ESPN interview following the UFC 235 press conference. “And I was the guy that wanted to take his belt. We’re the same age, but he actually got a head start on the career. He started at 18, 19 years old. I didn’t start till I was 24 years old. So for me, it’s really focusing on the task at hand.”

Tyron Woodley happened to have a run-in with GSP’s coach Freddie Roach and came away from the conversation accepting what he already suspected.

“I was talking to Freddie, and it’s just not gonna happen,” Woodley said of a potential fight against St. Pierre. “We’re not gonna fight. It would be great to see. I think the fans would like to see the pound for pound best welterweight in the history of the sport at that current time to fight the one that’s saying he’s the GOAT right now. I think it’d be a great fight. But I’m not getting my hopes up. I’ve got one kid in front of me that’s coming up March 2nd. So I’m gonna focus on that.

That “kid” Tyron Woodley is referring to is Kamaru Usman, who is currently riding a 13-fight win streak, nine of which having taken place in the UFC. Woodley will look to halt another young challenger when the two square off in the co-main event of UFC 235.

Would you still like to see a fight between Tyron Woodley and Georges St. Pierre?