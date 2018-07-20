Tyron Woodley Addresses UFC 228, Colby Covington, Darren Till

Earlier today, Colby Covington’s explanation for why he declined to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 was released. Covington cited a need for personal time and recovery as well as bad timing for the reasons he declined the September 8th date and proposed moving the fight to UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in November. Also in the center of this story is one Darren Till, who claims the UFC offered him to step in to fight Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship in Covington’s place, which would mean stripping Covington of the interim welterweight championship. On Friday’s installment of The Hollywood Beatdown, Tyron Woodley addressed the situation:

“They never even called me about the fight,” Woodley said in reference to a potential fight against Colby Covington. “That’s the funny part. They fought June 9th. I never got a call even to fight him. No, I just said, you won the boo-boo belt. Now, come get your ass whooped.”

Woodley would then perform a one-man skit where he acted out how he believes the fight between himself and Covington would come to be put on hold:

“Well, Qweefington was supposed to fight me, and he said, you know, I talked all this shit…hold on. I gotta actually get in here with this dude and fight him. So he called Dana and said, ‘Hey, Dana, you know what? My vagina’s sore, and I don’t think I can fight Tyron.”

Woodley would then direct his soliloquy to the third wheel in this equation, Darren Till, who digitally accosted Woodley about headlining UFC 228, pressuring the champion to accept the fight against him.

“So now, I got somebody hitting me up at 3AM on Twitter saying, ‘Sign the contract.’ I hate when fighters do that. I don’t have no damn contract. And who are you? Didn’t you just miss weight? If you want to fight me, there’s a proper way to do it. My manager gets paid to set fights up. You want to fight me? Have your manager set it up. Have Dana White set it up. And that’s the deal.”

Judging by this quote, Woodley did not close the door on fighting Till in the manner in which he has closed the door on others, including Colby Covington, in the past; but he also seemed far from expressing interest in the fight, which he has also done with others, namely Nate Diaz and Georges St. Pierre. With UFC 228 less than two months away, it shouldn’t be long until we find out if the main event will, in fact, feature a welterweight title fight or not.

How do you see this welterweight situation playing out?