Tyron Woodley Admits Having Difficulty Dealing With Kamaru Usman Loss

Tyron Woodley can admit that he didn’t handle his defeat to Kamaru Usman well at first.

Back in March 2019, Woodley put the UFC welterweight gold on the line against Usman. The bout served as UFC 235’s co-main event. Woodley was decimated for five rounds by Usman, who had relentless pressure throughout the fight. Usman was awarded the UFC welterweight gold via unanimous decision. It was a loss that Woodley took to heart.

Woodley Admits Taking Loss To Usman Hard

Speaking to reporters during a virtual media day scrum, Woodley discussed just how bad his loss to Usman threw him off (via MMAJunkie).

“I went into a state of depression for a while,” Woodley told reporters at Thursday’s virtual media day. “I really wasn’t talking to many people, I was eating terrible, I wasn’t training, and I just really didn’t expect – I felt like all my competition before Kamaru Usman was my stiffest competition. I felt like all the great welterweights I beat before then would be my toughest competition.”

Woodley made it clear that he didn’t think every title defense would be a cakewalk. He simply believed in his abilities and game planning so much that he’d always be set up for success. He was thrown for a loop when Usman swooped in and showcased his own brilliance inside the Octagon.

Woodley hasn’t competed since that fight. He will return to the Octagon tomorrow night (May 30). “The Chosen One” is set to collide with Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9. This will be Woodley’s first bout on the major ESPN network.

The original plan was for Woodley and Leon Edwards to share the Octagon back in March. Travel issues brought about by the COVID-19 crisis put a halt to those plans. Woodley was also supposed to fight Robbie Lawler in a rematch last year but he underwent hand surgery.