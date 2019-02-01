Tyron Woodley Trades Barbs With ‘LL Cool J’ Kamaru Usman

Besides a few hecklers, the UFC 235 press conference was pretty tame before Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman got going.

UFC 235 takes place on March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event will see Woodley defend his UFC welterweight championship against Usman. At yesterday’s (Jan. 31) press conference, Woodley and Usman had the only heated exchange.

Woodley & Usman Go At It

All it took was for Woodley to bring up an old post-fight quote from Usman to start the war of words (via MMAFighting.com):

“You better not come in 30 percent. They’re going to need an ambulance.”

Usman responded with the following:

“Oh, it’s all good, playboy. I ain’t bringing 30 percent for you. Hey, you know what I always say, man? I have the biggest shovel out here. When it comes down to digging, can’t nobody dig as hard as I can dig. So you know what, T-Wood? I want you to bring your best game. Bring your best game.”

As the back-and-forth continued, Woodley got the sense that Usman was channeling his inner LL Cool J:

“You don’t even believe that yourself. You want to be so cool. You want to sound like LL Cool J. You don’t even believe it yourself.”

This will be Woodley’s fifth title defense and Usman’s first championship opportunity. Woodley has gone 3-0-1 during his run as the UFC welterweight champion. His last successful title defense was a submission win over Darren Till. Usman is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos.

Who do you think has the edge going into UFC 235’s co-main event?