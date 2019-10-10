Tyron Woodley Believes He Can Knock Out Canelo Alvarez In Boxing Fight

Tyron Woodley believes he would do quite well in boxing.

In fact, the former UFC welterweight champion is interested in boxing Canelo Alvarez, and he believes he’s got a shot at giving the renowned champion fits.

“I still can box right now,” Woodley said to TMZ (h/t MMA Junkie). “I want Canelo. I don’t want to go in there and fight ‘Boo Boo the Fool’ because if he lands a couple shots off on you then everybody going to be like, ‘Oh, Tyron got touched up by this dude, and he ain’t even a .500 fighter.’ If you go in there and risk it all and let it hang, I want the number one guy.”

Not only does he think he would do well against Alvarez, but Tyron Woodley believes he could knock him out. He says all he would need is one shot to land and it would be over.

“Number one, I’m not going to sit there and try to win 12 rounds, let’s be real,” Woodley said. “His defense is crazy. He’ll slip an uppercut and make you look real stupid, so I’m throwing all unorthodox. I’m coming and trying to knock him out.

“If I land, he going down, let’s not even play. It don’t matter how many boxing and fights you got and how many MMA stuff, If I hit Canelo with everything, throw some ass on the punch, it’s a wrap.”

Tyron Woodley says he when he was a kid all his training was boxing training so he believes he would do well. However, it seems unlikely the two of them well ever box each other.