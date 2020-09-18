Tyron Woodley believes he is still the best welterweight in the UFC despite being on a two-fight losing streak.

Woodley is coming off two dominant decision losses to Gilbert Burns in May and Kamaru Usman last March to lose his title. He is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 against Colby Covington.

In the lead up to the fight, many pundits are picking Covington to win, yet Woodley is confident he will get his hand raised because he is the best in the world.

“I just want to beat him because he’s my next opponent, and because I should. I’m the best welterweight in the world,” Woodley said to UFC.com. “It’s time for me—for myself—to start proving that and going out there and fighting free. Should I really be out here competing if my only motivation—had he not pissed you off, had he not been saying politically crazy stuff, had he not done these things—then I wouldn’t have wanted to beat him? No. I’m the best welterweight and I’ve got to go out there and show that.”

Although his past two performances haven’t been the best, if Tyron Woodley can beat Covington he would be right up there for another title shot. So, this is the first step in proving to everyone he is the best at 170lbs.