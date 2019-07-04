Tyron Woodley Believes Kamaru Usman Rematch Is Trending In Right Direction

At UFC 235, Tyron Woodley lost his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in a fight that the challenger dominated. Since the loss, Woodley said he wants to get his belt back and wanted a rematch.

And, after Colby Covington was booked against Robbie Lawler, Woodley believes the rematch could very well be next.

“It looks like me and Usman are sitting out so maybe a rematch against Usman” he said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter (h/t BJPENN.com). “I should be ready for November if that’s when they want to do it, for sure. I would love to fight Usman in November. He said he would be open to it as well, so I’m excited to go out there and get my belt back.”

Whether or not that happens is to be seen. But, Tyron Woodley says he wants to get his belt back and knows his performance against Usman was him not close to being his best. He couldn’t pull the trigger for whatever reason, and is confident the rematch would do down differently.

“We all know what I’m capable of,” he said. “We all know Tyron Woodley when he’s at his best and we could see that wasn’t me that night. I just want to go out there and redeem myself, win in dominant fashion and get my belt back.”