Tyron Woodley Thinks Ben Askren ‘Wrecks’ Khabib & GSP

It’s all but confirmed that Askren will be making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) thanks to a trade. ONE Championship is reportedly close to trading Askren to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson. “Funky” has wasted little time calling out a slew of UFC 170-pounders and even took aim at lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

Tyron Woodley Gives Ben Askren High Praise

During a recent Instagram Live session, Woodley told his fans that Askren would put a whooping on Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre (via MMANYTT.com):

“Khabib is a ‘G’ but Khabib ain’t never fought nobody like Ben. He never fought anybody like Ben, he ain’t never fought nobody like Michael Chandler. Those guys would wreck him on life. Chandler’s intensity is more, his striking is better. Ben doesn’t have the same intensity but his style is not one of intensity. His style is one of scrambling, one of static strength, one of consistency, pressure, and ground and pound is ridiculous, jiu-jitsu is ridiculous, wrestling is ridiculous. His ability to get in close and put himself into positions where he’s going to be successful is bar none some of the best I’ve ever seen. GSP would never stand a chance against Ben. Ben thrives against guys’ offensive onslaughts and GSP’s whole thing was always timing. If you ever see some video a long time ago, Ben Askren grappling against Jake Shields and I’m going to tell you this one thing — the highlights of the video were not on that video. Ben is just on a different level.”

If the deal becomes finalized, it’ll be interesting to see who Askren fights first. The undefeated welterweight already has some willing opposition including Darren Till, Mike Perry, and Jorge Masvidal. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on Ben Askren.

