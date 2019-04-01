Tyron Woodley Breaks Down Potential Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Fight

When it comes to a potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, there’s no better authority on the subject than Tyron Woodley. Woodley has shared a training room with
Speaking to MMA Junkie, Woodley broke down a fight between Usman and Covington, who are expected to clash for the welterweight title next. Woodley believes the wrestling match-up between the pair will be an interesting one, but “Chaos” might struggle against “The Nigerian Nightmare” striking:
“Covington will probably struggle in the striking department, but he has a crazy pace, so I think he can push the pace against Usman and get it close,” Woodley said.
“Usman has good striking abilities, but he’s not known for one-punch KO power. He’s got decent power; he’ll hit you and knock you down. But certain guys are known that if they touch you, it might be it. I think Colby can get close enough and try press him and make it a grappling war for longer.
“I think the later the fight goes, the better it looks for Colby. But sometimes you see two wrestlers get into a striking war, and I’d have to go with Usman.”
Usman dominated Woodley over the course of five rounds to capture the 170-pound title. The pair co-main
No official fight date has been scheduled as of this writing. As for Woodley, he has a rematch with “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler to look forward to.
Who are you picking in a potential fight between Usman and Covington?