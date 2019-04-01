Tyron Woodley Breaks Down Potential Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Fight

When it comes to a potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, there’s no better authority on the subject than Tyron Woodley. Woodley has shared a training room with Covington, and has gone five rounds with Usman inside the Octagon.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Woodley broke down a fight between Usman and Covington, who are expected to clash for the welterweight title next. Woodley believes the wrestling match-up between the pair will be an interesting one, but “Chaos” might struggle against “The Nigerian Nightmare” striking:

“Covington will probably struggle in the striking department, but he has a crazy pace, so I think he can push the pace against Usman and get it close,” Woodley said.

“Usman has good striking abilities, but he’s not known for one-punch KO power. He’s got decent power; he’ll hit you and knock you down. But certain guys are known that if they touch you, it might be it. I think Colby can get close enough and try press him and make it a grappling war for longer.

“I think the later the fight goes, the better it looks for Colby. But sometimes you see two wrestlers get into a striking war, and I’d have to go with Usman.”

Usman dominated Woodley over the course of five rounds to capture the 170-pound title. The pair co-main evented UFC 235 last month. Shortly after, UFC President Dana White confirmed former interim champion Covington will get the next crack at the title.

No official fight date has been scheduled as of this writing. As for Woodley, he has a rematch with “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler to look forward to.

Who are you picking in a potential fight between Usman and Covington?