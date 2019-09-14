Tyron Woodley Calls Colby Covington A ‘Complete Dumbass’

Tyron Woodley believes Colby Covington hurts himself with his shtick.

Woodley and Covington were once teammates at American Top Team. Once “The Chosen One” split his time with Roufusport, Covington fired off a seemingly endless barrage of verbal shots. The two were scheduled to clash for the UFC welterweight title back in Sept. 2018, but Covington opted to undergo nasal surgery.

Woodley Bashes Covington, Labels Him A ‘Dumbass’

Woodley spoke to fans during a Q&A conducted by the UFC ahead of their event in Vancouver, Canada. The former UFC welterweight champion made it clear that he’s down to give Covington the smoke (via MMAFighting.com).

“Colby does a good job of putting his own foot in his mouth,” Woodley said. “I know people say that about me, but he’s a complete dumbass. He’s talked himself out of three world title fights. He was supposed to fight me before I fought Till, he bitched out of that fight. He was supposed to fight me before I fought Usman, he b*tched out of that fight. You guys can do the math as to what he did with the Usman fight.

“My goal is to get my belt back, so obviously (current welterweight champion) (Kamaru) Usman is going to be my top priority. If Colby want to get that ass whupped, he can get whupped up too.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington will eventually clash inside the Octagon?