Tyron Woodley Calls Colby Covington’s Dig At Matt Hughes A ‘Disgrace’

Tyron Woodley isn’t amused by Colby Covington’s remarks on Matt Hughes’ train accident.

Following his unanimous decision victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark, Covington turned a lot of heads with his post-fight comments. Here’s what Covington said regarding a lesson that Lawler learned.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight. It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through, junior. Don’t matter if there’s a Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!”

Back in June 2017, Hughes’ truck collided with an oncoming train. The UFC Hall of Famer had to be airlifted to the hospital. Hughes ended up suffering head trauma and the effects still linger.

Woodley Blasts Covington For Remark

Woodley spoke to TMZ Sports and he said that Covington went too far (via BJPenn.com).

“It was a disgrace and he needs to do a public apology for what he said about Matt Hughes,” Woodley said. “That ain’t funny. That ain’t a joke. He’s blessed to even be here, no matter how he got on the tracks. To joke around about Matt Hughes, to use the Brazilian culture, to use all of these different things, to make a mockery. He’s going to find himself in a way worse situation than an ass whooping in the cage. He needs to find a line and draw it.”

Woodley also went on to say that Covington could find himself upsetting the wrong people.

“You can be completely obnoxious, but when you get to those points where you’re touching on issues that are not funny. Talking about people’s nationalities, talking about people’s significant others, you’re going to get hurt.”