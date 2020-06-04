Tyron Woodley Claims He’s Been Offered Colby Covington Bout Following Gilbert Burns Loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he’s already received another offer to fight Colby Covington.

Woodley was hoping to rebound from his March 2019 loss to Kamaru Usman when he took on Gilbert Burns. Instead, “The Chosen One” suffered another disappointing unanimous decision defeat. Woodley has now dropped two straight bouts and hasn’t emerged victorious since Sept. 2018.

Woodley Already Offered Covington Bout?

Woodley spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and he claimed that the UFC has already offered him a bout with Covington following his loss to Burns (h/t BJPenn.com).

“They offered me that fight, I told them I’m in. I mean, I just don’t want to talk a lot about Colby because Colby is an actor, man. I know what he is doing and it makes sense and it’s kind of fun to watch,” Tyron Woodley said to ESPN. “But, at the end of the day, Colby has turned me down five or six times. After losing two fights back-to-back it may be a time he may accept it because he may think I’m down and out.”

Woodley and Covington were training partners at American Top Team. Their relationship soured when “The Chosen One” began splitting his time with Roufusport. Ultimately, Covington ended up leaving ATT. Gilbert Burns claims that “Chaos” now trains at MMA Masters in South Florida.

Whether or not Woodley actually shares the Octagon with Covington next remains to be seen. Some fans feel that time is running out for Woodley. As mentioned, the 38-year-old has dropped two bouts in a row and both were one-sided. Some feel Woodley is past his prime, while others believe “The Chosen One” simply struggles against the fighting styles of Usman and Burns. If he fights Covington, we could be in for another bout where Woodley has trouble dealing with pressure. Of course, “The Chosen One” would disagree.