Tyron Woodley’s Coach: Colby Covington Deserves UFC Title Shot

Tyron Woodley’s coach believes Colby Covington should’ve been next in line for a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title.

UFC 170-pound ruler Woodley will defend his gold against Kamaru Usman in the planned co-main event of UFC 235. The action is scheduled for March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington was once thought to have been a shoe-in for the next title opportunity, but miscommunication with UFC president Dana White has left that relationship in a sour state.

Din Thomas Feels Covington Deserved Next Title Shot

Woodley’s head coach Din Thomas spoke to BJPenn.com. During the interview, Thomas said that Covington is the one who deserved to fight for gold at UFC 235:

“Colby does deserve the title shot. Tyron had to eat it for two years, Colby’s been poking him with a stick for two years and he’s earned it, and we recognize that. Colby beat everyone in front of him, he won the interim belt, and said what he said so Tyron was ready for him but then Usman came along. Usman in his own way earned the right to fight Tyron but we felt he should’ve gotten in line. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to Tyron.”

White has made it clear that he isn’t happy with Covington for getting nasal surgery instead of fighting for the welterweight gold at UFC 228 back in Sept. 2018. Talks of Woodley vs. Covington at UFC 233 also surfaced, but the bout never materialized and the event was postponed.

