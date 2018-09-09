Tyron Woodley: Colby Covington Is an ‘Embarrassment’ To the Sport, Open To Facing Him Next

Tyron Woodley responded to Colby Covington's constant call outs following his win at UFC 228 while also blasting the former interim champion for his controversial remarks

Tyron Woodley has no problem silencing Colby Covington once and for all if that’s what the UFC wants for him next.

On Saturday night in Dallas, Woodley made short work of previously undefeated British prospect Darren Till with a second round D’arce choke submission and almost immediately afterwards he was asked about a potential showdown against Covington.

Woodley and Covington have been on a collision course for months following constant call outs from the former interim welterweight champion as he continued to make his rise up the rankings.

After defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 to win the interim title, Covington was expected to face Woodley next but due to the quick turn around to compete just three months later along with having sinus surgery scheduled, he was unable to fight on Sept. 8.

Prior to UFC 228, UFC president Dana White said Covington would get the next title shot no matter who won on Saturday night and now it appears he’s headed for a showdown against Woodley later this year.

“This guy had his chance. He let Darren Till go out there and take his whooping for him,” Woodley said about Covington at the UFC 228 post fight press conference. “He tried to pause and he tried to wait till a bigger pay-per-view cause his eyes got big. My thing is I’m going to fight anybody. I’m the best in the world. Anybody they put in front of me, they’re going to get beat up.

“If it’s Colby Covington, if it’s [Kamaru] Usman, if it’s Robert Whittaker, if it’s whoever they want me to fight, we’re going to do it. So what needs to happen, they’re going to call my manager, they’re going to make me an offer for a fight and if it makes sense for me, it’s going to happen.”

Of course, Woodley would rather Covington never get a shot at his title considering his opinion about the former interim champion but if the UFC wants to put that fight together, he has no problem signing on the dotted line.

“I’m not saying I am going to fight him because I don’t feel he deserves my platform right now. He had the chance to be here. He bitched out if you want to be honest and frank,” Woodley said about Covington. “He talked all that crap and he got in the hot seat, the second he won that belt I said come get this smoke and he got quiet. Instagram accounts got taken down for a brief moment and he didn’t say nothing.

“I think it’s an embarrassment to the sport. If that’s the next person that’s got to get the work, you won’t have to do much to get me up for that fight.”

